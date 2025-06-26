The Philadelphia 76ers got their guy with the No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft, selecting V.J. Edgecombe out of Baylor. Edgecombe is an explosive shooting guard who can make plays on both sides of the ball, and many people have already started the comparisons for him.

ESPN's Jay Bilas had a few comparisons for Edgecombe, one of which included a current Hall of Famer.

“You know he’s 19 years old, he’s from the Bahamas. And on the player comp side, I’m saying he reminds me of Victor Oladipo when he was 19 and Dwyane Wade when he was 19,” Bilas said on the Pat McAfee Show. “I’m not saying he’s the Miami Heat Dwyane Wade yet, but at 19, you couldn’t tell these two guys apart, you might even take Edgecombe. Because I think Edgecombe at 19 is probably better than Dwyane Wade was at 19.”

It's obvious that Bilas has high expectations for Edgecombe, and saying that he may have been better coming out of the college than Wade is huge. He may not have the same impact on the 76ers in his first year than Wade did with the Heat, but there is a chance for him to grow into something special.

76ers excited to add V.J. Edgecombe to the team

After adding Edgecombe to the team, general manager Daryl Morey seemed excited about the pick.

“We’re super excited about V.J. and that we got the chance to draft him,” Morey said via The Athletic's Tony Jones. “He’s a dynamic athlete. We think he’s one of the best athletes in the draft. We think he has a chance to be a potential All-Star, and he’s going to be a two-way player coming into the league. He has a lot of winning qualities, and we think he is going to be a really good fit. We think he is going to be a great teammate.”

The 76ers already have a veteran team that is ready to win now, and they are led by Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George. Adding Edgecombe to the fold will be big for them, and he can be a key piece in the present and the future. His ceiling is high, and there's a chance he could make an impact on Day 1 for the 76ers.