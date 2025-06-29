Fresh off a strong comeback season with the Philadelphia 76ers, Guerschon Yabusele is drawing significant interest in free agency, most notably from the ascending San Antonio Spurs.

League sources, via Marc Stein of The Stein Line, project the Spurs as a strong suitor for the 29-year-old forward when free agency opens on June 30.

“San Antonio is being projected by rivals as a team to watch (but presumably not the only one) to lure Guerschon Yabusele away from Philadelphia when free agency begins Monday, league sources tell The Stein Line,” Stein wrote on social media.

After five years overseas, Yabusele returned to the NBA in 2024 on a one-year, minimum contract with the Sixers. He proved to be one of the offseason’s best value signings, averaging 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists across 70 games, while shooting 38.0% from 3 and playing 27.1 minutes per game. He started 43 games, contributing as both a power forward and small-ball center, and provided much-needed flexibility during a season riddled with injuries.

Yabusele’s defensive versatility and efficient shooting quickly earned him a crucial role in Philadelphia’s rotation. However, the Sixers now face the challenge of retaining him. Due to cap limitations, Philadelphia is only expected to offer the Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception, projected at $5.7 million.

The Spurs, on the other hand, may offer more financially, and a compelling situation built around fellow Frenchman Victor Wembanyama. The two played together on the French national team and were instrumental in France’s silver medal run at the 2024 Paris Olympics, forming the core of the frontcourt.

The Spurs’ interest in Yabusele isn’t just driven by national ties. San Antonio is strategically constructing a competitive team around Wembanyama, who is entering his third NBA season. With the second overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Dylan Harper, and last year’s high-profile acquisition of De’Aaron Fox filling up guard minutes, the Spurs are positioning themselves as contenders in the Western Conference. Adding Yabusele would enhance their frontcourt depth, particularly with Sandro Mamukelashvili, Charles Bassey, and Bismack Biyombo hitting free agency.

Although Yabusele has publicly expressed satisfaction with his time in Philadelphia, the combination of his connection to Wembanyama, previous experience with Tony Parker’s LDLC ASVEL, and a more robust offer could lure him to San Antonio. The 76ers are keen to keep him, but the Spurs may be better positioned, both competitively and financially, to secure his services for the 2025–26 season.