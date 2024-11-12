The Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks will square off for the first time in the 2024-25 season. This NBA Cup matchup at the Wells Fargo Center is the first meeting since their hard-fought playoff series, leaving both sides with plenty of motivation. There is a huge question looming over the showdown at 7:30 P.M. EST: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight to make his season debut?

Is Joel Embiid playing for 76ers vs. Knicks?

Joel Embiid is not listed on the NBA's injury report for the first time all season. It's a big sign that the big man is on track to make his season debut.

Managing his left knee injury from last season and getting suspended for three games left Embiid sidelined for the first nine games of the season. The 76ers have won just two, neither of which came in regulation. Their last game was a home victory over the Charlotte Hornets led by rookie guard Jared McCain.

Although Embiid will be getting his legs back under him, his presence will make things much, much easier for the 76ers on both sides of the ball. The Knicks will be a good challenge, even as they have one of the very best offenses in the NBA entering tonight’s game. Although their defense is another, less impressive story, the Sixers must play very well to pick up the win.

Tyrese Maxey remains out for the 76ers due to a right hamstring strain. For the Knicks, Mitchell Robinson (left ankle surgery) and Precious Achiuwa (strained left hamstring) are out and Miles McBride (left knee inflammation) and Cam Payne (strained left hamstring) are listed as questionable. Two-way players from both teams (Philadelphia's Lester Quinones and Justin Edwards and New York's Kevin McCullar Jr. and Boo Buie III) are listed as out, save for the Sixers' Jeff Dowtin Jr. and the Knicks' Jacob Toppin.

