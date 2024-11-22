The Philadelphia 76ers are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in their latest NBA Cup showdown. They are one of two winless teams in Group A (along with the Charlotte Hornets) and are hoping to turn their fortunes around. However, they may be without their superstar again as they prepare for the 7:00 P.M. EST tip-off at the Wells Fargo Center. Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Nets?

According to the latest injury update, there is a chance that he will head back to the sideline after playing in Philly's last three games.

Is Joel Embiid playing for 76ers vs. Nets?

Embiid was added to the NBA injury report on the day of the game. He's listed as questionable due to left knee injury management, the listing that kept him out to start the season. Although he was present at the team's shootaround, he did not participate.

Embiid played his best game of the season on Wednesday in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies and has started four of the last five games for the 76ers, with the only exception being a second game of a back-to-back. At 2-12, Philly has the worst record in the NBA and has to start winning games. Whenever Embiid sits out, the team's chances of winning hover around zero.

The 76ers will already be without Paul George (left knee bone bruise) and Kyle Lowry (right hip strain). George is set to miss at least two games after hyperextending his knee for the second time in the last six weeks. Fortunately, Tyrese Maxey is off the injury report after returning from a six-game absence on Wednesday.

The Nets have a loaded injury report. Cam Thomas (lower back tightness) is listed as probable, Nic Claxton (lower back strain) and Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle sprain) are questionable and Day’Ron Sharpe (left hamstring strain) and Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot injury recovery) are out.