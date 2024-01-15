Is Joel Embiid playing vs. the Rockets? The 76ers' superstar center has missed his team’s last three games due to

The Philadelphia 76ers are hosting the Houston Rockets for some afternoon hoops. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:00 PM EST as the Sixers and Rockets face off for the last time this season. As the game approaches, there is a massive question about the Sixers' superstar. Is Joel Embiid playing vs. the Rockets?

Is 76ers' Joel Embiid playing vs. the Rockets?

Embiid was upgraded to questionable on the NBA injury report. The 76ers big man has missed the last three games due to a left knee issue but was a full participant in Sunday's practice.

The 76ers beat the Rockets in their last matchup, which Embiid also missed, thanks to a stellar game from Tyrese Maxey. Philly has not had much success without Embiid in the lineup, winning just one of the two games he recently missed and owning a 3-7 record on the season in all games that he didn’t play. Philly surely hopes to have him back in action this time around.

Along with Embiid's listing, the 76ers have other injuries to watch for. Mo Bamba (right knee fat pad impingement) is listed as doubtful and Robert Covington (left knee inflammation) and De'Anthony Melton (back; lumbar spine stress response) have been ruled out. For the Rockets, Tari Eason (left lower leg injury management) and Victor Oladipo (left patellar tendon repair) have been ruled out.

The question of whether Joel Embiid is playing today will most likely not be answered until starting lineups are announced half an hour before tip-off. Typically when the 76ers' big man is listed as questionable, he goes through his warm-up routine and then determines whether he will be able to go.