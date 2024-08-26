Going into his rookie season with the Philadelphia 76ers, Jared McCain is out to prove he can be more than just a three-point shooter.

Shooting is what led the Sixers to draft the Duke product — and he really can light it up from downtown. But he's going to have to consistently leverage that talent to become more well-rounded on offense. As a defender and playmaker, McCain has promise but a lot of proving to do. McCain has a long way to go before he becomes a star in the NBA. But that won’t stop him from trying or admiring those who have reached that level.

In an appearance on Podcast P by Wave Sports & Entertainment, where he chopped it up with new teammate Paul George, McCain dropped Jalen Brunson, Seth Curry, Stephen Curry and CJ McCollum as players with similar skill sets to himself, saying that they’re “shorter, stockier guards who can affect the game in multiple ways.” But the rookie also knows that he's got a long way to go.

McCain said that he's “not quite there yet” when mentioning Brunson, the New York Knicks guard who was used by others as a high-end comparison for McCain leading up to the draft. He said that he would “love to be even close” to Steph's level. His incredible work ethic is perhaps the most important asset he has in his quest to get there.

Jared McCain names numerous NBA stars as player comps

Naming Curry, one of the all-time greats, and Brunson, a late-blooming superstar, indicates that McCain has high hopes for himself. Confidence like that is important in the NBA but so too is the realization that he can be even better, that he has to catch up with those stars. He'll have plenty of extra motivation as he embarks on his professional journey.

McCain said that he watched Brunson's college highlights, watching his sharp footwork and slick scoring. Brunson can get more physical than McCain but McCain isn’t afraid of contact and uses more change-of-pace, downhill drives than using speed or explosiveness. The 76ers rookie will primarily be a below-the-basket finisher, so learning from Brunson's talents is a great call.

Jared McCain has plenty of veteran guards to work with on the 76ers. That will create a roadblock to playing time initially but he'll have plenty of help at the outset of his time in the NBA.