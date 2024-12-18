The Philadelphia 76ers will be without one of their best players for a while. Jared McCain tore his left meniscus, sidelining him indefinitely. Fortunately, the standout rookie's surgery was successful and what he already provided the Sixers in his first 23 NBA games leaves a lot of optimism about his future.

McCain took to TikTok to share a post-surgery update right from his hospital bed, thanking fans for their well wishes. It seems like he filmed his video right after waking up from the operation, which happened on Tuesday.

76ers' Jared McCain undergoes successful surgery on torn meniscus

Nick Nurse said after the 76ers' practice on Wednesday that the team is “very optimistic about how [McCain's surgery] went and how the recovery will be. He's obviously still trying to come to grips with it and all that kind of stuff, very disappointed, et cetera. So, [I] feel bad for him.”

McCain still leads all rookies in total points and points per game, towering over the field with 15.3 points per game to go along with 2.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds. He was well on his way to winning the Rookie of the Year award — at least being the strongest contender in the field — but now will probably miss out on league honors because of the amount of games he missed. Although it's unclear how much more of this season he'll get, he made the very most of what he got.

The 76ers, at 8-16, could still really use McCain in the lineup. He's one of their best shooters (38.3 percent from deep on 5.8 attempts per game), a smooth scorer and a competitor. Veterans Kyle Lowry and Eric Gordon will be in line for more minutes off the bench while Kelly Oubre Jr. starts at shooting guard next to Tyrese Maxey. In the meantime, McCain will surely hit his recovery hard and do whatever he can to return to the court.