76ers star Joel Embiid admitted to having Anthony Edwards as an inspiration for his monster play vs. the Magic.

Throwing a pass off the backboard for a self alley-oop is becoming en vogue in recent weeks. But make no mistake about it, that is a ridiculously difficult play to pull off. Don't tell that to Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, however, after he decided to pull that feat of wizardry from his deep bag of tricks a day after Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards captured the attention of the entire NBA world with his effortless self alley-oop against the Memphis Grizzlies.

In fact, Embiid confirmed after the 76ers' 124-109 win over the Orlando Magic on Friday night that watching Edwards do what he did against the Grizzlies made him want to fancy his chances at a self alley-oop. Thankfully for the 76ers star, he succeeded after faking Magic big man Goga Bitadze off his shoes.

“I like to challenge myself. And you know, Anthony Edwards is one of my top three favorite players in the league. He's up there. Dude is so nice. I saw it last night, I was like, ‘Well, if he can do it, why can't I do it too?' I'm a big fan of his. I love him and I love his game. So I was like, ‘Well, when I grow up, I want to be like him. So if he does it, why can't I do it too?'” Embiid said in his postgame presser, via NBC Sports Philadelphia.

After Joel Embiid delivered a monster self alley-oop slam tonight, he paid respect to one of his top three favorite players, @theantedwards_. "So if he does it, why can't I do it too?" pic.twitter.com/6h6m8RqzJr — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 20, 2024

But as Joel Embiid said as well, that was not hit first time throwing a pass to himself off the backboard for a monstrous dunk. Back in 2018, the 76ers star pulled off this ridiculous play against the Brooklyn Nets, hammering home a two-handed jam off the backboard after dropping Jared Dudley.

Still, Anthony Edwards is the kind of player who makes ridiculous plays look all the more cool, so perhaps the Timberwolves star's epic play against the Grizzlies spurs more copycats moving forward. Whatever the case may be, Embiid's self alley-oop is just a reminder of how dominant he is on the hardwood. In the 76ers' win over the Magic, the reigning MVP dropped 36 points, having his way against Orlando no matter who was defending him.