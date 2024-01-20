Anything Anthony Edwards can do, Joel Embiid can do, too.

Anthony Edwards rocked the NBA world on Thursday night with arguably the best in-game self alley-oop of all-time. Joel Embiid clearly caught replays of the instant-classic move, pulling off his own version of the Minnesota Timberwolves star's step-through, off-backboard lob and dunk less than 24 hours later.

Let's take another look, this time from above and in slow motion.

Joel Embiid did it…So we're just casually doing off the backboard dunks in-game now? pic.twitter.com/XMKY0gFN0m — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) January 20, 2024

Reminder: Embiid is listed at seven-feet, 280 pounds, measurements that seem small considering he dwarfs pretty much opposing center unfortunate enough to go up against him. Edwards might be the best all-around athlete in the NBA. While his self-lob was absolutely epic, at least it wasn't surprising considering his otherworldly blend of explosion and dexterity.

Joel Embiid replicating Edwards' highlight is just further indication there's never been another player like him. For all of his unprecedented shooting and ball-handling skill at his size, the reigning MVP wouldn't be nearly as dominant as he is absent the overall coordination of a player who stands six inches shorter and weighs at least 60 pounds lighter. He is truly one of one.

Orlando knew that coming into Friday's matchup, of course, yet have still proven helpless to stop Embiid. He dropped 28 points on 10-of-14 shooting against basketball's third-stingiest defense in the first half, adding four rebounds and four steals. Not a bad follow-up to his 41-point masterpiece in Tuesday's victory over Nikola Jokic and the defending-champion Denver Nuggets, right?

The Sixers, 13-2 in their last 15 games with Embiid in the lineup, hold a second-half lead over the Magic.