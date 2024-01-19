The Timberwolves star continues to be must-see television.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently in the middle of a dogfight against the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies. But Anthony Edwards is having none of it. With two minutes remaining in the third quarter, with the Timberwolves down by six, Edwards pulled off a must be seen to be believed feat of athleticism to seize momentum for his team.

Edwards ran a pick-and-roll in the middle of the floor with Rudy Gobert, and as a result, the Timberwolves star got the switch on Grizzlies big man Xavier Tillman Sr. Tillman did a pretty good job in keeping up with Edwards as he pulled out plenty of tricks from his deep bag. But the Timberwolves star had one last trump card that stumped all fans in attendance.

Anthony Edwards threw a one-handed pass off the backboard and caught it himself for an incredible self alley-oop that wasn't just for style points, but rather, out of necessity with the shot clock winding down and the Timberwolves offense bogging down.

Timberwolves fans justifiably exploded on social media upon witnessing Anthony Edwards' epic dunk. After all, Edwards is already one of the most enjoyable players to watch in the NBA today, and he continues to show why people pay good money to see him play. Moreover, it's insane that Edwards was able to do this despite being on the second night of a back-to-back set.

“Ant off the backboard to himself for the slam was fire 🔥,” @Fwizzed wrote on Twitter (X). Added @den_shorts, “This guys highlight reel is gonna be one of the best of all time.”

Here are a few other reactions to Anthony Edwards' bonkers dunk in what ended up being a 118-103 win for the Timberwolves over the Grizzlies after an incredible fourth quarter performance from Minnesota as a team.

“Might be the highlight of the year so far. That was so smooth 🔥.” – @tylerjconrad

“That’s Kobe against Houston & MJ against the Detroit Pistons… Enough saaid.” – @saaidNBA

“remember when everyone used to be the next jordan? edwards might be on his way!” – @ShinyWilder

“I've never seen an individual play simultaneously jaw dropping & hilarious at the same time like this one.” – @StvnNgm