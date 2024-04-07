The Philadelphia 76ers spent most of the second half of the 2023-24 campaign holding out hope that star center Joel Embiid would be able to return to the court for them, and sure enough, he has made his return in the nick of time, as the playoffs are right around the corner. With Embiid on the floor, the Sixers look like one of the most dangerous teams in the Eastern Conference, which could lead to a deep playoff run.
Embiid suffered a meniscus injury right at the beginning of February that held him out for two months, but he has managed to return to the court at the perfect time for the Sixers. While the team definitely wants to get him back up to full speed before the postseason rolls around, Embiid won't be suiting up for their contest on Sunday against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, as he has been ruled out as he continues to recover from his aforementioned knee injury.
76ers hoping to keep Joel Embiid healthy for the playoffs
Embiid has looked great in his first three games back for Philly, but the team doesn't want to push him too hard as he gets himself back into basketball shape ahead of the postseason. Even though he only played 22 minutes in their blowout win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, the Sixers are playing it safe with Embiid as they prepare for another game against one of the worst teams in the league.
The 76ers reasoning for playing it safe with Embiid is simple; when he's on the court, they are one of the best teams in the league. In games Embiid has played in this season, the team is 28-8, and that should serve them well in the postseason when the competition gets stiffer. This team has been lights out with their star center leading the way, so there's no sense risking his health with the postseason just a few days away.
Ideally, the Sixers would be able to avoid the Play-In Tournament, as that would give Embiid more time to rest. Despite the fact they currently sit in the eight-seed in the Eastern Conference, it's still a possibility, as they are only a half-game behind the seventh seeded Miami Heat, and one game behind the sixth seeded Indiana Pacers. Games against non-postseason teams in the Spurs, Detroit Pistons, and Brooklyn Nets will certainly help them in their quest to move up in the standings.
Obviously, having Embiid on the floor would help them achieve that goal, but it's not like they are going to be toast if they can't escape the Play-In Tournament. If they can afford to rest him against lowly teams like the Spurs and still pick up wins, they are accomplishing their two main goals at the same time. But even if they lose, it's not the end of the world.
The Sixers know what their main objectives are over their final four regular season games, and it's clear they are prioritizing Joel Embiid's health over a potential jump up in the standings. Whether that yields them the desired results remains to be seen, but even though their star center isn't playing, you can bet Philadelphia is going to do whatever they can to find a way to pick up a victory against Wembanyama and the Spurs on Sunday.