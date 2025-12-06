The Green Bay Packers welcomed a big boost ahead of their rivalry matchup Sunday. Jayden Reed had been absent from the Packers due to his NFL injury. But he's good to go versus the Chicago Bears.

The wide receiver is activated from injured reserve, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Saturday afternoon.

Reed hasn't played since Week 2 — dealing with shoulder and foot ailments. That means an end to a three-month absence.

Packer fans rejoiced in learning about Reed's status ahead of Sunday, with one fan trolling the Bears by posting Reed's highlights against the rival. One more fan posted an excited “we are so back” post on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Are Packers at full strength with Jayden Reed back vs. Bears?

Green Bay is still dealing with one more notable setback.

Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt left the Thanksgiving contest against Detroit with a fractured ankle. He's ruled out for the rest of the season.

Wyatt leaves a key hole in the trenches with Caleb Williams and a high-powered Bears offense on deck. But this time the Packers have Micah Parsons to turn to in this historic rivalry game.

Parsons fired off some big words ahead of the contest — vowing he's ready to “beat the s—” out of the Bears. The All-Pro edge rusher already has more sacks (12.5) than he did during his final season with the Dallas Cowboys.

But that's not all on the word exchange side of things. Even Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich sounded off on some “personal” words Ben Johnson said regarding Matt LaFleur. Chicago's new head coach admitted he took the Bears job because he enjoyed beating LaFleur — fueling the intrigue for this latest Packers-Bears chapter.

Now, Reed's return adds new fuel — with Green Bay welcoming back its 15-touchdown WR.