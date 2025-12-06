Quarterback Bo Nix has heard all the talk about the Denver Broncos’ schedule and whether a 10-2 record is “for real,” and he is clearly tired of it. The young quarterback has pushed back on the idea that their nine-game win streak is hollow, reminding everyone that wins in the NFL are earned, not handed out, and that Denver’s two losses both came on walk-off field goals back in September.

For Nix, this season is about a proud franchise dragging itself out of a lull and proving it belongs back among the AFC’s contenders.

In the middle of that resurgence, Denver is doubling down on experience. The Broncos signed veteran TE Marcedes Lewis to the active roster from the practice squad, as Tom Pelissero reported, adding a 41-year-old locker room presence to an offense that is still growing around Nix.

It is the kind of move that fits the message the quarterback has been preaching: ignore the noise, lean on pros who know how to win, and focus on stacking results rather than style points.

Nix’s tone has set the standard for the locker room down the stretch. He has emphasized that every opponent is made up of paid professionals, just like the Broncos, and that letting outside voices discredit a 10-2 mark would be a mistake.

With the AFC West under their control and the top seed still within reach, Denver is more interested in tightening details than arguing with doubters. Lewis’ promotion suggests a belief that small, steady moves can make a big difference when games get tight in December and beyond.

The respect is starting to come from outside, too. On the “Closed on Sundays with Pat and Terrion” podcast, former All-Pro wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. built his version of the “all-time perfect receiver” and surprised many by choosing Broncos wideout Pat Bryant for his hands.

Put together, Nix’s defiance, Bryant’s rising profile, and the decision to pull Marcedes Lewis onto the active roster paint a clear picture: Denver is not chasing approval.