LeBron James sat out for the Los Angeles Lakers' 126-105 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday. While the star forward continues to deal with sciatica pain, as well as left foot joint arthritis, it appears he's received a new status for Sunday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Los Angeles rules the soon-to-be 41-year-old forward questionable for the Lakers-76ers game, according to NBA Insider Brett Siegel. James has only played in six total games so far this season, but could be available for his seventh. L.A. also ruled Marcus Smart out with a left lumbar muscle strain in the update.

“The Lakers are listing LeBron James as questionable for Sunday's game against the 76ers. He missed their game last night against Boston.”

The Lakers are listing LeBron James as questionable for Sunday’s game against the 76ers. He missed their game last night against Boston. pic.twitter.com/Eabq6h4Fwm — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) December 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

James last took the court in the Lakers' 123-120 win over the Toronto Raptors. In that contest, the four-time MVP Award winner dished the game-winning assist to Rui Hachimura. That pass effectively ended LeBron James' insanely long streak of scoring at least 10 points in a game.

L.A. is playing rather well this season, even with James only playing in six games so far. LeBron James was diagnosed with sciatica during the offseason. It's a condition that causes pain in the lower half of the body around the hips and buttocks. The 23-year pro is also dealing with left foot joint arthritis, which is a newer injury for James.

In the six games he's played in the 2025-26 campaign, James is averaging 14.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game while shooting 41.3% from the field and 25.9% from beyond the three-point line. LeBron James is currently averaging a career low in points and rebounds.