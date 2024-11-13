Joel Embiid may have made his season debut for the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, but it was not enough to give the 76ers a victory as they fell to the New York Knicks, 111-99, to begin their life in the 2024 NBA Cup. This defeat is the 76ers' eighth in the first 10 games of the season, and they have to find a way to stop the bleeding so they could get back into the thick of the playoff hunt.

However, the 76ers, who have been extra cautious in handling Embiid's injury history, will be on the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday night when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thus, it is a major question mark as to whether or not Embiid — and even Paul George, for that matter — will be available tomorrow night.

For now, the 76ers aren't ruling out the possibility that both Embiid and George could suit up against the Cavs, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN. Head coach Nick Nurse said that both of them will “get checked out” and that would determine whether or not they'll be available.

Given the dire straits the 76ers are in to start the season, one would think that Embiid and George will be doing anything in their power to be healthy enough for tomorrow's game. But is it worth putting the health of both of their stars at risk, especially this early in the season?

Only 10 games have elapsed, and while the 76ers' 2-8 record does not bode well for their future prospects whatsoever, they will be looking to focus more of their resources in making sure that they're healthy when it matters the most.

If anything, Embiid is more likely to miss tomorrow's action, especially after his injury-riddled offseason following his stint with Team USA. Meanwhile, George appears to have gotten into a rhythm following his unfortunate preseason knee injury, and he could be in for another huge offensive workload for the 76ers if he gets the go signal from the training staff to suit up against the Cavs.

Joel Embiid looks rusty in his return as 76ers fall to the Knicks

The return of Joel Embiid signaled that better days may soon be coming for a 76ers team that has been beset by calamities to start the season. Embiid, however, was far from his best self on Tuesday night. Despite seemingly having something extra in the tank whenever he comes up against Karl-Anthony Towns, Embiid was held in check by the Knicks, as he shot just 2-11 from the field and ended with 13 points.

But the eye test is even more discouraging; Embiid looked very sluggish and rusty, as he couldn't get any burst on his post-up and driving attempts. Moreover, he had to settle for difficult jump shots over and over again, and his shooting stroke wasn't quite there on Tuesday night.

Embiid will be much better than he showed tonight, but the 76ers do not have much time as they have to figure things out fast lest they run the risk of falling way behind in the playoff race.