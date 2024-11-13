Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid might be the NBA's most controversial player. Naismith Basketball Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O'Neal didn't mince words about the 30-year-old's attitude during halftime of the 76ers-New York Knicks game on Tuesday.

O'Neal wanted Embiid to come with “more energy,” in his season debut, via NBA on TNT.

“New York, it's a tough city to play, but this is the fear I had for Joel Embiid. You announce arrogantly, ‘I'm not playing back-to-backs,” O'Neal said. “I'm not injured, but I'm sore, I come back when I wanna come back.' Now when you say things like that, you're supposed to come back with extra energy.”

Embiid struggled out of the gate and finished with 13 points on 2-for-11 shooting with three rebounds, five assists, and one block across 26 minutes.

“0-for-3, I'd have been 0-for-15, but you know what y'all would've said? ‘Shaq's not playing well, but he's playing aggressive,'” O'Neal continued. “The plan that they're having is not working, and not only that, I say this respectfully: Joel Embiid will never win a championship until he gets his mind and his attitude right.”

Before the season, Embiid mentioned he'll probably never play in back-to-back games again due to his injury history, via ESPN's Tim Bontemps. With “load management” a point of contention around the NBA the past few years, the comment didn't go over well with everyone in the hoops world.

Is O'Neal right about Embiid?

Joel Embiid must play consistently for 76ers

It's understandable for both Philadelphia and Embiid to be concerned about his long-term health. However, part of the risk of sports is athletes putting their bodies on the line constantly, not just when they feel like it. If the 2023 NBA MVP doesn't play consecutive games this season, he may not be as respected as other stars by pundits and fans alike. More importantly, though, it would hurt the 76ers' continuity and chemistry, both pillars of championship squads.