CAMDEN, N.J. — The Philadelphia 76ers have not gone deep in the playoffs with Joel Embiid leading the way. Although the big man isn’t faultless for their continual postseason shortcomings, he's the main reason why they're always in title conversations — and he has sacrificed more than anyone in that quest for a championship.

Year after year, Embiid suffers some type of injury that eats into his playing time and/or makes him less impactful. This season, Embiid is taking things slower than ever, building up trust in his left knee after the latest operation on his meniscus — the same one he needed surgery for in 2017. Embiid's ramp-up process will cost him at least five games to start the 2024-25 season and probably more.

It's mentioned often, in Philadelphia and elsewhere in the basketball-watching world, how Embiid gets injured like clockwork. Just as consistent as his injuries — whether they are caused by something in or out of his control — is his willingness to return as quickly as possible.

“I‘ve broken my face twice. I came back early with the risk of losing my vision. I've had broken fingers. I still came back,” Embiid said. Each of his playoff runs has been defined by some kind of injury, often several. Only once, in the playoffs during the Bubble in 2020, has he not had to fight through some type of immediate damage to his body to play basketball.

Embiid called out Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes — who recently invoked Embiid's young son (who is named after his deceased brother) as a source of motivation that Embiid was disappointing because of his poor conditioning — for being overly critical of his absences.

“When I see people saying, ‘He doesn't want to play,’ I've done way too much. I've done way too much for this city, putting myself at risk for people to be saying that. I do think it’s bulls***,” Embiid said. “Like, that dude, he's not here — Marcus, whatever his name is. I've done way too much for this f***ing city to be treated like this. I've done way, way too f***ing much. Like I said, I wish I was as lucky as other ones but that doesn't mean that I'm not trying and I'm not doing whatever it takes to be out there, which I'm gonna be pretty soon.”

In the past, Embiid has fought through injuries. Whether he managed to play well or was so injured that he played poorly, Embiid was subjected to ridicule as his 76ers were bounced in the second round, at best. Now, he's taking a new approach. That has led to ridicule, as well, but the hope is that it results in a different outcome this time.

On top of his efforts to give back to the city, Embiid saved the 76ers from a total freefall into irrelevance. He has developed into their franchise player, one of the very best to play in its history. He's sacrificed his body for an organization that has made countless mistakes in its team-building moves — and such incompetence has never resulted in a trade demand from Embiid. Whatever share of the blame he deserves for the team's inability to go deep into the playoffs, it's dwarfed by the mismanagement that made leading the team to such heights immensely more difficult.

Joel Embiid defends decision to play in Paris Olympics

The fact that Embiid had not played to start the 2024-25 season looked bad after he spent his summer with Team USA winning the gold medal. The findings from the NBA's investigation into the matter revealed a legitimate knee issue that excused his absence. Still, many are miffed that he chose to play in the Paris Olympics after his injury-riddled end to last season.

For Embiid, who saw a chance to compete with the best of the best on the International stage and represent the country where he has lived for the past half of his life and where his son was born, the decision was easy.

“When you got a chance to compete for a gold medal for the US, representing your country, you can't pass that up. I don't care what anybody says,” Embiid said. “That's something you just can't pass up. It felt good to win. It felt good to be part of the experience.”

Embiid's checks are written by the 76ers but, at the end of the day, this opportunity was once-in-a-lifetime. Plus, it had tangible benefits for Embiid in regard to his place in Philly. He got valuable experience accommodating new players and playing in different ways.

“I was happy just getting rebounds and setting screens and rolling and getting guys open and playing defense. I was happy doing that. So the load, really, I had nothing. I never put myself at risk of something happening. That was the easiest load I've ever had in my life.”

Joel Embiid still holds the goal of leading the 76ers to a championship. It’s why he's taking his time now, in October. When April comes around, he wants to be in the best shape possible to compete for another addition to his trophy case.

“I know it doesn't mean anything to Americans but a gold medal means a lot to me,” Embiid said. “That was special.”