Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are listed as questionable for the 76ers' matchup with the Trail Blazers.

The Philadelphia 76ers are almost halfway through their current road trip. They'll play three games in four nights to wrap it up, starting with a matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers. But after they missed the last game, there is a chance Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey sit this game out.

Embiid (left knee soreness) and Maxey (left ankle sprain) are both listed as questionable for the matchup against the Trail Blazers. Neither of the 76ers' stars was active this past Saturday against the Denver Nuggets after tweaking their knee and ankle, respectively, in the prior game against the Indiana Pacers. Philly nearly pulled off an upset win but couldn’t finish the job in the fourth quarter.

For Embiid, missed games are starting to become a serious concern with regard to his eligibility for NBA awards. He can only miss six more games and still be eligible. Including this game against the Trail Blazers, the 76ers have 38 games remaining. Meanwhile, Maxey missed his second game of the season against Denver. Philly hopes that both stars will be ready for at least one leg of its upcoming back-to-back, as they face the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday before completing the trip on Thursday against the Utah Jazz.

Tobias Harris (illness) is also listed as questionable while De'Anthony Melton (back; lumbar spine stress response) and Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) have both been ruled out. The 76ers have dropped two straight games and will look to pick up a win against the lowly Trail Blazers.