Joel Embiid got into an altercation with reporter Marcus Hayes after the Philadelphia 76ers game against the Memphis Grizzlies, and he reportedly shoved him in the locker room. The incident started from Hayes writing a story referencing Embiid's deceased brother.

Embiid's former teammate, Jason Richardson, recently spoke out about the incident on X, formerly Twitter.

This article by Marcus Hayes about [Joel Embiid] is truly heartless,” Richardson wrote. “I was teammates with Joel when he received the devastating news about his brother’s passing and it’s shocking 2 see this tragedy exploited by Marcus to negatively sensationalize Joel’s reasons for not playing SMH!”

Joel Embiid confronts Marcus Hayes in the locker room

Before Joel Embiid shoved Marcus Hayes, there were reports of what the 76ers' star said to him.

“The next time you bring up my dead brother and my son again, you are going to see what I’m going to do to you and I'm going to have to … live with the consequences,” Embiid said to Hayes via NBC Philadelphia.

Embiid then started shouting profanity towards Hayes, and even after he offered an apology, Embiid said, “That’s not the f——— first time.”

Embiid got louder and then pushed Hayes on the shoulder while the team’s public relations chief got between them.

Hayes seemed to be on Embiid's radar after he wrote a story mentioning the center's family, saying, “Joel Embiid consistently points to the birth of his son, Arthur, as the major inflection point in his basketball career. He often says that he wants to be great to leave a legacy for the boy named after his little brother, who tragically died in an automobile accident when Embiid was in his first year as a 76er.”

After Joel Embiid practiced on Friday, he spoke to reporters after he was criticized for not playing yet this season.

“When I see people saying, ‘he doesn't want to play,' I've done way too much for this city, putting myself at risk for people to be saying that,” Embiid said. “I do think it's bull—-. … I've done way too much for this f—— city to be treated like this. Done way too f—— much. But like I said, I wish I was as lucky as other ones, but that doesn't mean I'm not trying and not doing whatever it takes to be out there, which I'm going to be here pretty soon.”