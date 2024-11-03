Joel Embiid got into an altercation with columnist Marcus Hayes after the Philadelphia 76ers' game against the Memphis Grizzlies, and now many know what happened leading up to the incident.

“The next time you bring up my dead brother and my son again, you are going to see what I’m going to do to you and I'm going to have to … live with the consequences,” Embiid said to Hayes via NBC Philadelphia.

Embiid then started shouting profanity towards Hayes, and even after he offered an apology, Embiid said, “That’s not the f——— first time.”

Embiid got louder and then pushed Hayes on the shoulder while the team’s public relations chief got between them.

Joel Embiid confronts reporter after game

Marcus Hayes seemed to be on Joel Embiid's radar after he wrote a story mentioning the center's family, saying, “Joel Embiid consistently points to the birth of his son, Arthur, as the major inflection point in his basketball career. He often says that he wants to be great to leave a legacy for the boy named after his little brother, who tragically died in an automobile accident when Embiid was in his first year as a 76er.”

After Joel Embiid practiced on Friday, he spoke to reporters after he was criticized for not playing yet this season.

“When I see people saying, ‘he doesn't want to play,' I've done way too much for this city, putting myself at risk for people to be saying that,” Embiid said. “I do think it's bull—-. … I've done way too much for this f—— city to be treated like this. Done way too f—— much. But like I said, I wish I was as lucky as other ones, but that doesn't mean I'm not trying and not doing whatever it takes to be out there, which I'm going to be here pretty soon.”