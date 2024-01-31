Joel Embiid suffered an injury scare in the 76ers' loss to the Warriors.

Joel Embiid's left knee injury has become more worrisome after his return from a two-game absence. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar did not look good in his return from a two-game absence. Now, he might have to miss even more time.

In the 76ers' loss to the Golden State Warriors, Embiid was noticeably less mobile than usual. Jonathan Kuminga falling on his knee to get a loose ball ended his game, sending him back to the locker room for good after going back and forth earlier in the game for maintenance reasons. His already compromised health is at risk of worsening.

“Yeah of course, we obviously want him to be healthy,” Tobias Harris said to reporters after the game. “And you know, just a tough, tough go around today. Obviously, you can tell he’s not playing 100% in terms of health, so, you know, we know as a whole group we need to him to be healthy so we can be successful and obviously just take care of his body and get right.”

Embiid's knee issue is one of numerous injuries the 76ers are dealing with, as De'Anthony Melton and Robert Covington are in the midst of prolonged absences and Tyrese Maxey has missed the past few games, though Nick Nurse did say he is expected back soon. The man in the middle is the key to everything for Philly, though. His missed games will only worsen the team's slide down to fifth in the conference.

Kelly Oubre Jr. urged Embiid to get back to 100 percent, marveling at what he has been able to do and comparing his body maintenance to that of a race car.

“This year, people are really starting to understand that his whole career, he’s been having to make sure his body is right. This is like NASCAR, if their cars aren’t working and their mechanics aren’t able to get the job done before the race, what can they do? They can’t race,” Oubre said. “So, it’s just like that. This is our body, our body is our car and we have to treat it with respect. He’s 350 pounds. I’m praying for him and a speedy recovery so that he can come in and give us the best chance but at the end of the day, that’s not important. His body and his career is what’s most important. He’ll get another MVP if he continues to apply himself.”

Paul Reed said plainly that the new requirement of 65 games for awards, a primary factor in Embiid and others gutting through injuries, has added pressure for players gunning for MVP and other honors.

“I don’t think the players signed – I ain’t signed up for that, I don’t remember signing no paperwork but, you feel me, I guess the (Player’s) union okayed it,” he said. “They probably ain’t had a choice though, to be honest.”

Joel Embiid will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his injury. Now more than ever, the 76ers need to band together.