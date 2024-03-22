Philadelphia 76ers center Mo Bamba is not someone most people would want to mess with, considering his intimidating size. Patrick Beverley is not most people.
The Milwaukee Bucks guard recently sparked controversy on his list of the top-five “whitest black guys” in the NBA during an episode the Pat Bev Podcast with co-host Adam Ferrone. Beverley listed Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, 76ers center Mo Bamba, Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams and New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum in that order.
Beverley and Bamba have a history since they were traded for each other in the 2023 season's trade deadline. Needless to say, the big man didn’t take too kindly to his former teammates’ list, going after Beverley in a series of tweets.
“Alright, I got time today @patbevpod. I’m a top 5 black-white guy because I can properly articulate how I feel & how I see things? You a smart man, do your research. I’m not a gangsta to any capacity but I’m born & raised from Harlem. I made it off the block & out the trenches,” Bamba began.
“Secondly, sitting there with your legs crossed like that😂 & asking your white co host to publicly question my blackness is one of the reasons why it’s hard to move the culture forward.
@PatBevPod @DrUmarJohnson”
Then Bamba hit Beverley with some visual aid.
Furthermore, If I’m top 5, where do you rank after letting homie talk to you like this? @PatBevPod @DrUmarJohnson https://t.co/71sq6NK9ff
— Mo Bamba (@TheRealMoBamba) March 21, 2024
“But like you say ‘luv gang’, yall go subscribe to the pod. @PatBevPod.”
Beverley explained that he included Bamba on his list due to his tendency to focus on shooting 3-pointers instead of playing inside, as well as his “finesse game.”
McCollum, meanwhile, also voiced his discontent, commenting on an Instagram video of Beverley's remarks: “Ask @damianlillard about me before you speak on my name.” Notably, Lillard and Beverley are teammates on the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Bucks guard clarified his intentions behind revealing the list.
“Let's get right to it, people want to see,” Beverley stated. “We did the blackest whitest guys. I’m reading the comments, and I like to read comments. You guys should do a whitest blackest five.”
He further elaborated that his list isn't based on their basketball skills, but rather their “swag,” or lack thereof.
The Bucks guard has not responded to Bamba and McCollum's comments regarding his list.
Patrick Beverley's least white, all-white NBA starting five
Beverley had also revealed his “Least White All-White NBA starting five” in the past. The lineup consisted of Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City), Alex Caruso (Chicago Bulls), Donte DiVincenzo (New York Knicks), Garrison Matthews (Atlanta Hawks) and Tyler Herro (Miami Heat).
Herro topped Beverley's list as the league's “least white player.”
“He irks me sometimes but boy got game,” he said.
Beverley also recounted an encounter with Herro in the bubble, justifying his place in the pecking order.
“He walked up to me in the bubble. Mind you, this is my first time seeing him, ‘What's up Bev?' I responded, ‘What, who (expletive) is you talking to?' Then I foul him or something. [Herro says] ‘Oh, nah, I like that.'”