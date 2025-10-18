Joel Embiid returned to action on October 17 in the Philadelphia 76ers' preseason finale against the Minnesota Timberwolves, his first game since late February. The seven-time All-Star logged 19 minutes after missing nearly eight months recovering from left knee surgery.

Speaking after his return, Embiid opened up about what the moment meant to him.

“I'm just in a good space mentally, physically. I'm just happy to touch a basketball and be able to do what I love. When you don't get that, it's tough. That's what I'm most happy about,” Embiid said postgame, according to Derek Bodner on X.

Embiid finished with 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting, seven rebounds, eight assists, and three steals against the Timberwolves. He launched a three-pointer just seven seconds after tipoff, eager to shake off the rust from his extended absence.

Coach Nick Nurse managed his minutes carefully, playing him six minutes in the first quarter, three minutes in the second quarter, and short stints in the third quarter before shutting him down for the night. Nurse said afterward he was pleased with Embiid's performance and that the game went according to plan.

Philadelphia outscored Minnesota by 12 points during Embiid's time on the floor in the 126-110 victory. Rookie VJ Edgecombe put on a show with 26 points, giving fans a glimpse of the team's future alongside their returning franchise centerpiece.

The 2023 MVP underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in April 2025, his second knee operation in 14 months. Persistent swelling and pain limited him to just 19 games last season, where he averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists before the 76ers shut him down on February 28.

His rehab stretched through the summer and into fall, with gradual progression through shooting work and team practices. Philadelphia is taking a careful approach to ensure its star player stays healthy.

Embiid expressed confidence about playing consistently once Philadelphia opens the regular season on October 22 against the Boston Celtics. His controlled return and positive mindset offer hope that Philadelphia's championship window remains open with their franchise center back on the court.