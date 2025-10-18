Joel Embiid stepped back onto the court Friday night for the first time in eight months, playing in the Philadelphia 76ers' preseason finale against Minnesota. The 76ers cruised to a 126-110 victory, with all eyes on how their franchise center would look after such a long absence. The night also belonged to rookie VJ Edgecombe, who put on a show with 26 points.

Senior ESPN reporter Tim Bontemps posted on X that coach Nick Nurse was pleased with what he saw from Embiid.

“Nick Nurse said he was pleased with how Joel Embiid looked and that the game went according to plan, with now the focus being on how his body responds to playing, but that it was a very positive performance,” Bontemps wrote.

Embiid posted 14 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists in just 19 minutes of action. He added three steals and nearly notched a triple-double while being eased back into game action. The 76ers outscored the Timberwolves by 12 points during his time on the floor.

This marked Embiid's first game since February, when he was sidelined after just 19 games. He underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in April after ongoing swelling and pain in his left knee, which forced him to shut down for the season. Philadelphia limped to a disastrous 24-58 finish and missed the playoffs.

Nurse stuck to his plan of keeping Embiid's minutes limited throughout the contest. The big man played roughly six minutes to start the game, returned for three minutes early in the second quarter, and made another appearance in the third before sitting out the fourth quarter entirely as part of the team's careful approach.

The caution reflects Philadelphia's determination to keep its star healthy for what they hope will be a deep playoff run. The 76ers added Paul George last offseason to form a new Big Three alongside Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, but that trio's success hinges on Embiid's availability. Philadelphia opens the regular season against the Boston Celtics on October 22, though George remains unavailable for that matchup.

The focus now shifts to how Embiid's body responds to game action and whether he'll be ready for the season opener. After last season's collapse, the 76ers need their MVP center healthy and on the court if they hope to compete in the Eastern Conference.