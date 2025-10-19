Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid made his long-awaited return in the NBA preseason. His presence gave the 76ers a major boost heading into the NBA regular season. Meanwhile, Paul George will reportedly miss the season opener as the team continues to manage his recovery. Even so, both stars joined what head coach Nick Nurse described as a “pretty heavy day” of practice. The demanding session signaled positive momentum for the 76ers’ upcoming NBA season.

PHLY Sports’ Kyle Neubeck reported that Embiid and George were full participants in Monday’s session, which included intense five-on-five drills. During practice, Nurse said the two veterans “went all the way through” a physically demanding workout that pushed the team to test its chemistry and conditioning. For the first time this preseason, both of the 76ers’ top players practiced together at full strength.

Both Embiid and George handled the session without restrictions, completing every segment of the heavy workout. Their full participation marked a key step in building rhythm and continuity for the group. The 76ers continue to manage workloads carefully, keeping long-term durability and team health as top priorities heading into the regular season.

In his post-practice comments, Nurse emphasized the importance of steady progress instead of rushing players back too soon. The heavy practice day, however, showed that the group is beginning to find its rhythm. Meanwhile, forward Trendon Watford served as a partial participant, while the rest of the roster took part in competitive scrimmages to strengthen team cohesion before the final tune-ups.

So far, the 76ers have not released official status updates for Wednesday’s game, but the mood around the facility remains optimistic. With Joel Embiid back in rhythm and Paul George nearing readiness, Nick Nurse’s system continues to take shape. The “heavy day” might be the spark that propels the 76ers toward a strong start to the season.

After last year’s disappointing 24-58 record, can the 76ers flip the script and rise back into contention this time around?