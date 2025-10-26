The Charlotte Hornets came painfully close to pulling off a much-needed win, but it all unraveled in the final moments, and LaMelo Ball was right in the middle of it. With just 38 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers were tied.

LaMelo had the ball at the top of the key and the chance to take the lead. But instead of running a play or driving to the basket, the All-Star guard stepped back for a deep 3-pointer that barely grazed the rim. The shot drew a painful groan from the broadcast booth and left fans befuddled as the ball barely clanked off the front iron, a symbol of Charlotte’s frustrating night.

LaMelo Ball is so talented but you can’t be a winning player doing stuff like this. Just inexcusable. Poor Charlotte Hornets fans. pic.twitter.com/AnkYI8Hq8i — Steven Cheah (@StevenCheah) October 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Moments later, the 76ers made the Hornets pay for it. Quentin Grimes stepped into a clean look from beyond the arc and drilled a decisive 3-pointer, erupting the crowd inside Xfinity Mobile Arena. The shot sealed a narrow but emotional victory for Philadelphia, leaving the Hornets to rue a late collapse and Ball’s questionable decision-making.

QUENTIN. GRIMES. HE GIVES THE SIXERS THE LEAD WITH 13.9 SECONDS LEFT 🚨 WATCH: https://t.co/rZkoYv1RLs pic.twitter.com/qGjJwU6aoG — NBA (@NBA) October 26, 2025

It was a bitter ending for LaMelo, who otherwise had a strong individual performance. He finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists in 33 minutes, shooting 8-of-18 from the field and 4-of-11 from 3-point range. But his final miss overshadowed what could have been a statement night for the young star.

The Hornets received solid support from Miles Bridges (18 points, nine rebounds, seven assists) and rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner, who went a perfect 7-of-7 from the floor for 14 points. However, Charlotte’s defensive lapses and poor late-game execution proved too costly.

After the loss, it’s clear the Hornets still need to find their composure in crunch-time situations. For LaMelo Ball, whose leadership and shot selection are constantly under scrutiny, this latest misfire adds another chapter to a growing narrative, one where talent alone isn’t enough to close games.

Charlotte will look to bounce back when it returns home for its next matchup, hoping to turn the star’s confidence into smarter, winning plays down the stretch.