The Cincinnati Bengals suffered one of the worst loses of the 2025 season on Sunday. Cincinnati lost 39-38 against New York, allowing 23 fourth-quarter points on defense. To add insult to injury, the Bengals suffered multiple injuries to some of their best players on both sides of the ball. That includes their new starting quarterback.

Bengals QB Joe Flacco is considered day-to-day with a shoulder injury, head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday per ESPN's Ben Baby.

Taylor added that Flacco “is sore today” after Sunday's physical game against the Jets.

Flacco briefly left the game on Sunday before ultimately returning for Cincinnati's final offensive drive. The exact injury was unknown until Taylor's announcement.

If Flacco misses a game, the Bengals will have to put Jake Browning back in the starting lineup.

Superstar edge rusher Trey Hendrickson also left the game early with a hip injury. He is also considered day-to-day after reaggravating his hip.

Bengals fans should keep a close eye on the team's practice reports this week.

Bengals offense, defense both criticized after losing to Jets in Week 8

Bengals fans have no shortage of players and coaches who they can blame for Sunday's epic collapse.

Taylor blamed his defense for allowing the Jets back into the game on Sunday.

“We just needed someone to rise up and make a play. Someone just hold the fort down, and I didn't see enough of that today,” Taylor said, per Caleb Noe of WCPO. “I think someone needs to lead the group. That's what I need to see. Someone step up and lead the group and take some accountability over there and get this thing going the right way.”

Meanwhile, Ja'Marr Chase expressed frustration with Cincinnati's offense despite scoring 38 points against New York.

“It’s pretty frustrating, but the offense still needs to capitalize at the end. We left stuff out there,” Chase said.

Both units have to step up if the Bengals want to rescue their season. And it starts with pickup up an important victory in Week 9.

Bengals vs. Bears kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.