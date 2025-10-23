To say VJ Edgecombe's rookie debut with the Philadelphia 76ers has been impressive might actually be an understatement.

Taking the court as Nick Nurse's starting shooting guard sandwiched between Tyrese Maxey at the one and Kelly Oubre at the three – with Quinton Grimes interestingly coming off the bench – Edgecombe turned in a first quarter for the ages for the fans in Boston and beyond, scoring 14 points, including 10 in a row, to help the 76ers fight within two point heading into the second quarter.

Now, for a player some thought might only score 14 points in the game period, putting up that many buckets, including a trio of 3s, is pretty impressive, right? Even in the 80-year history of the NBA? Well, it's not just impressive; it's historic, as no rookie has ever scored 14 in the first quarter in NBA history until Edgecombe hit the mark, with even LeBron James falling two points shy of the impressive mark.

Article Continues Below

Most points by a rookie in a 1st quarter of an NBA debut 👀 14 — VJ EDGECOMBE (TONIGHT)

12 — LeBron James (2003) https://t.co/ki9KGptFdv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 23, 2025

Controversially drafted third overall while Ace Bailey was still on the board, some fans openly wondered if Daryl Morey and company made a mistake selecting the Baylor Bear over the Rutgers product after he lit things up for the Utah Jazz in the NBA Preseason. And yet, after a game where he quite literally did it all, guarding Jaylon Brown, slaming dunks, and shooting about as many 3s as he attempted in college – hyperbole, but not by much – it's safe to assume that tide has completely turned the other way, as the 76ers look like they might have another Rookie of the Year candidate on their hands after only one game.

Can Edgecombe keep this success up into the future? It's hard to say, but for the foreseeable future, all NBA rookie debuts will be compared to No. 77, with his 14 points the new high-water mark for immediate success.