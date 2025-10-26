The Philadelphia 76ers are off to a flying start this season, winning their first two games against the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets, respectively. But it wasn’t just the victories that caught fans’ attention; it was also Joel Embiid’s hilarious response to a reporter’s question about the team’s improved play without him on the court.

During the postgame press conference following Philly’s 125-121 win over Charlotte, a reporter pointed out that the Sixers have looked surprisingly comfortable even when Embiid isn’t playing, something that had been a glaring issue in previous years. The reigning MVP wasted no time dropping a line that perfectly blended honesty and humor.

“It’s been 12 years. I’ll take it.”

Reporter: “The team is playing better when you're not playing which was a big problem last year obviously.” Joel Embiid: “It's been 12 years. I'll take it.” (h/t @MrBuckBuckNBA)pic.twitter.com/VGlWlyd434 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 26, 2025

It was the ultimate mic drop moment from the 76ers’ franchise cornerstone, who seemed genuinely amused and relieved by the progress. Embiid went on to add, “If the team can perform like this in the important games or in the playoffs, and if this is the effort when I am not on the floor, then I am happy not to play.”

His comments, though lighthearted, highlight something deeper: for years, the Sixers’ bench units have struggled mightily when Embiid sits. The non-Embiid minutes have long been a pain point in Philadelphia’s playoff runs, often resulting in momentum-swinging collapses.

So far this season, however, the story looks different. In the Sixers’ opening-night win against the Celtics, Embiid struggled and scored only four points in 20 minutes. But against the Hornets, he quickly bounced back and scored 20 points, albeit in just 20 minutes as Andre Drummond got important closing minutes as the 76ers came back. Meanwhile, Philadelphia’s supporting cast stepped up impressively, moving the ball fluidly and controlling the game on both ends.

New head coach Nick Nurse appears to have unlocked more balance in the rotation, with players like Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. shining early.

The 76ers now turn their focus to their next test against the Orlando Magic on Oct. 28. If Philadelphia’s depth continues to shine, Embiid may just keep smiling while dropping more iconic one-liners.