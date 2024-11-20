The Philadelphia 76ers have been at the center of the NBA drama. With Tyrese Maxey calling out Joel Embiid, it seemed to be the tip of the iceberg for the franchise. On the Hoop Collective Podcast, 76ers insider Tim MacMahon made a bold claim about what organization the 76ers are being like.



“We’re talking about the Dallas Cowboys of the NBA here,” MacMahon said. “This is a franchise that there is always these high expectations despite the fact they have not really done squat in decades and they lead the league in drama by a lot. Teams that lead the league in drama don’t tend to win a whole lot, they tend to underachieve. The 76ers continuously lead the league in drama. I mean this year is an extreme example.”



MacMahon isn't wrong about Philadelphia underperforming. In seven straight playoff appearances, they haven't made it out of the second round. In Nick Nurse's first season, they didn't make it out of the first round. However, Embiid missed a chunk of time due to a torn meniscus.

The 76ers and Cowboys comparison makes sense

Both teams have had lofty expectations for at least the last decade. Many have expected them to go their respective conference championship or finals have not done so. So far this season, the 76ers made headlines when Embiid shoved a reporter in the locker room after that reporter referenced his deceased brother.

Before the season began, Philadelphia signed Paul George, which generated more than enough buzz in the league. While George has been battling injuries, his return has been underwhelming. He's shooting less than 40% from the field and less than 30% from three. Many expected him to elevate Embiid, Maxey, and other teammates. However, MacMahon expressed his dissatisfaction with the team.

“We all like Embiid but it’s one thing after another so far this year,” MacMahon said. “It’s the injury thing. Is he ever going to get on the floor? He’s mad at the media, one reporter in particular, he’s shoving him, the suspension. It’s just abysmal play so far, he’s late for stuff, he has to get called out. It seems to me this franchise thought their little summer celebration guaranteed them something.”

Luckily for Philadelphia, they're in a weaker Eastern Conference. Winning five or six games over the next eight, nine, or 10 could put them back in the thick of the playoff race. However, the fact that this happened at the beginning of the season is better. Also, it could be a stain on the remaining games.