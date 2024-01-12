Nick Nurse has been more animated as the 76ers continue a losing streak. Patrick Beverley said that it’s necessary.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to turn things around amid their current, season-worst losing streak of three. Until Joel Embiid's return from a knee injury, Nick Nurse and the Sixers have to find answers to survive in his absences.

Nurse has not tried to hide his desire for his team to pick it up. He made sure the 76ers' practices after consecutive home losses were competitive and intense. Philly at least fought hard enough against the Atlanta Hawks to take the game to overtime but another loss ensued in the extra period.

Patrick Beverley, himself a tenacious competitor and vocal leader for the 76ers, said after the team's morning shootaround that he likes Nurse turning up the intensity as the team racks up losses.

“I mean, obviously, you never wanna lose a game as a player, as a coach. But I think it's a form of motivating, inspiring each individual,” Beverley said. “Obviously, his voice hasn't been the quietest the last couple days. But it's necessary. It's necessary, practicing extremely hard and competing. That's all part of basketball. Fortunate to have a coach like him.”

Numerous 76ers players have been vocal about Nurse's old-school mentality and attention to detail. The results have mostly been impressive in his first season with the team, especially after an in-season trade shook up his roster. But the past week has not been up to snuff. Heading into the trade deadline, Philly has to pull together and get back to stacking wins.

The Sixers will face the Sacramento Kings at home on Friday after a string of performances littered with bad defensive effort and execution. Against the thunder-and-lightning duo of Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox, they need to tighten up.