Paul George and Jared McCain are entering their first seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. The 14-year NBA veteran and the rookie are hungry to help the Sixers compete for a championship. To lock in on the grand prize and make the most of their 2024-25 campaigns, they’re keying in on important questions to ask of themselves.

On the latest episode of Podcast P presented by Wave Sports & Entertainment (at the 48:08 mark), George and McCain revealed their goals for the 2024-25 season. McCain did mention a desire to win Rookie of the Year — both for the NBA and for the popular fashion page League Fits — but focused mostly on how he will handle himself mentally.

“There's obviously goals that are obtainable — you reach a certain point, you get this. Rookie of the Year. Obviously, I wanna win that,” he said. “But the ones for me that I think are going to determine if it was a successful season [are]: Did I work hard? Was I present? Am I still humble? Am I just living with gratitude? And, did I not go too high or too low? You gotta stay even keel. I think those are the only ones that I just live by throughout my whole life, so those will always be at the top of my goal board. But obviously Rookie of the Year, Rookie of the Month. Just simple things like that. League Fits Rookie of the Year, something like that.”

Jared McCain is all about remaining upbeat and spreading positivity. Putting in the effort to be the best player and teammate he can be are helpful steps toward that positive state of mind. The NBA will test him a lot but he's going to do his best to be ready for it. His teammates are doing the same.

Paul George looking to provide leadership to start 76ers tenure

George has been established in the NBA for well over a decade now. He still seeks a championship, as do the Sixers, who have gone over 40 years without one. But George also wants to be a leader for the team, which is great news for youngsters like McCain, on top of staying balanced with his off-court life.

“Obviously, I've never won a championship yet, so that's the ultimate goal,” he said. “But I'm kind of similar [to McCain]. Am I gonna be a great mentor? Will I help lead? Will I, obviously, be on time, be a professional? And off the court stuff, can I make time to be present for business? Can I expand my portfolio? Can I balance more time with family off the court?”

McCain discussed how he uses a writing journal to keep his goals on his mind. George said he may follow the rookie's lead and start writing down his ambitions. Their roles on the 76ers will be drastically different but their dedication to the team is nonetheless important for both players.