CAMDEN, N.J. — Jared McCain was one of the most popular players in the 2024 NBA Draft. On top of being a standout player at Duke, the Philadelphia 76ers rookie is a social media sensation. He earned an NIL deal with cosmetics company Sally Hansen and, even as he makes the jump to the NBA, hasn’t stopped getting his dance moves off.

McCain has 2.9 million followers on TikTok and 1.2 million followers on Instagram. The 20-year-old is well aware of his reach and tries to make the most of it for himself and his fans. When asked about the buzz around him that stems from his social media following, McCain explained that he does his best to focus on the love he gets and reciprocate it.

“As someone who [is] on social media, you try not to look at the hate because you're gonna single it out, even if it's one hate comment and a hundred great comments,” the 76ers rookie said. “I never wanna shy away from the love I get. I get so much love from kids who DM me and I tell 'em I influence them and I inspire them sometimes. So just to be that influence, I feel like I have to always understand the confidence and always bring that [and] be myself no matter what. And always show love to them because it sometimes goes undervalued when you look at the hate.”

76ers' Jared McCain sounds off on avoiding hate on social media

McCain wasted no time putting his dancing skills to use after his introductory press conference with the Sixers, posting a TikTok in full uniform. It's sure to be the first of many. Philly fans have gravitated quickly toward McCain, a highly talented rookie who by all accounts is a hard worker and happy-going person.

McCain's dances and nail painting will lead to moronic takes — it surely already has — that he isn’t committed enough to basketball. Not only did he himself say that the sport is his main focus but his college coach, Jon Scheyer, said that he was the hardest worker he had ever seen in his 15 years playing for and coaching the Blue Devils. Daryl Morey touted McCain's work ethic when discussing his appeal as a prospect.

McCain said that he has a “good balance” of being upbeat in his everyday life yet fiercely competitive when he takes the court.

“Being on social media and doing all the stuff outside of basketball, it comes with a lot of hate,” he said. “And when you get a lot of hate, you kind of want to prove yourself that you can be one of the best players in the world or in college. Obviously, now being a rookie, I got a lot to prove. I‘m just willing to take on that challenge and once I set a goal, I'm gonna put my mind to it and work as hard as I can to keep going. I think that mindset of just always wanting to be the best always motivates me.”