The Philadelphia 76ers gave a heartwarming gift to Jared McCain for the star rookie's accomplishments earlier this season. The former 16th pick from the 2024 NBA Draft has been a revelation for the Sixers. Until McCain was ruled out indefinitely after tearing his meniscus, the former Duke star was the favorite in the Rookie of the Year race.

After undergoing successful surgery on his knee, the Sixers decided to celebrate the NBA's Rookie of the Month for both October and November with a sweet treat.

Expand Tweet

Jared McCain has already cemented himself as a core piece



It only took Jared McCain a few weeks to cement himself as a core piece to the Philadelphia 76ers' present and future. In 23 games, the 20-year-old averaged 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per contest.

These stats came off of shooting splits of 46% from the field, 38% from three point range, and 87.5% from the free throw line. That efficiency is staggering, especially considering that McCain was a focal point of the Sixers' offense with Paul George and Joel Embiid struggling for much of the season with injuries.

The 76ers' franchise is at a point where it is in full win-now mode, so losing McCain for this extended period of time does hurt. There is a chance he returns later in the season, especially if Philadelphia makes a deep playoff run. On a more positive note, the Sixers are starting to get it together after a really slow start to the season.

The franchise now sits at 14-19 and a game out of the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference. In addition, Philadelphia is only three games behind in the loss column to the fourth seeded Orlando Magic. With a remaining strength of schedule that ranks 20th in the league, the Sixers will have plenty of opportunities to move up in the East, meaning that there is absolutely no reason for the organization to panic ahead of the trade deadline.

Overall, Jared McCain has already made his imprint on the Sixers' team culture. In just a couple months, he's established himself as one of the young bright stars in the NBA. Whether he returns sometime this season or next year, McCain will be crucial toward Philadelphia's quest to win a NBA championship for the first time since 1983.