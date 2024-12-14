More devastating news continues to fly the Philadelphia 76ers way, this time with rookie guard Jared McCain. He suffered a torn lateral meniscus in his left knee and will be out indefinitely, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. After McCain overtook the Rookie of the Year odds, his season could likely come to a close.

In 23 games, he averaged 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. On a team with Paul George, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey, he was one of the most consistent pieces. Even in the 76ers' rocky start to the season, McCain was their X-factor and helped them stay in games.

We will update this story with more details.