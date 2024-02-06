The 76ers' superstar had surgery on his meniscus.

Philadelphia 76ers center and reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid underwent surgery on his left meniscus Tuesday. The superstar big man will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Woj said Tuesday that there is still optimism the surgery and subsequent recovery will not end Embiid's season.

“How Embiid’s recovery goes over next few weeks will be paramount but there continues to be a belief that the door isn’t closed on the possibility of the reigning MVP’s return this season, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski said.

Embiid has missed five of the Sixers' last six games, and the lone game he played — a Jan. 30 road game against the Golden State Warriors — appeared to exasperate his injuries. During the game, Embiid twisted his ankle, and more concerning, he left the game for good after Jonathan Kuminga fell on Embiid's left leg during a fourth-quarter scramble for the ball. Embiid immediately grabbed at his knee and writhed in pain on the ground. He walked to the locker room with a noticeable limp and did not return in the 76ers' 119-107 loss.

Embiid's health has been one of the foremost topics of discussion around the NBA since Philadelphia suddenly listed him as out for the Sixers' Jan. 27 nationally televised clash against perennial MVP contender Nikola Jokić and the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets. The 76ers' medical staff reportedly did not like what they saw from Embiid during the pre-game warmup, which led to his absence in Denver.

Embiid remained inactive for the Sixers' 130-104 road loss to the Portland Trail Blazers before making his return against Golden State the next night. Embiid has missed Philadelphia's last three games and will assuredly be out for at least the Sixers' next dozen or so over the next four weeks, ending his chances at repeating as NBA MVP and possibly throwing the Sixers' season in upheaval.

The 76ers sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference after going 4-6 in their last 10 games. In the 15 games Embiid has missed this season, the Sixers are 4-11.