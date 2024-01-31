Superstar big man Joel Embiid left the 76ers vs. Warriors game on Tuesday after Jonathan Kuminga fell hard on his left knee.

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid had to leave their Tuesday showdown with the Golden State Warriors once again after another concerning injury.

Late in the fourth quarter of the game, Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga accidentally crashed on Embiid's leg while the Sixers big man was down on the floor while trying to recover the loose ball. Kuminga was battling the reigning MVP for possession, but he accidentally slipped and fell hard on Embiid's left knee.

Embiid headed to the locker room after the incident.

UPDATE: Joel Embiid is heading to the locker room. https://t.co/CMOTWXv3wP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 31, 2024

