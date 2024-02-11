Can Kyle Lowry take the 76ers to the next level?

The Philadelphia 76ers got a massive upgrade to their roster after the NBA trader deadline. The Charlotte Hornets and former Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry agreed on a contract buyout, allowing to him to sign with the Sixers. Thus, fans are excited about Lowry's Philly journey and reunion with Nick Nurse.

76ers fans are ecstatic about Kyle Lowry's arrival

Lowry played an integral role in helping the Miami Heat to the 2023 NBA Finals. He averaged 11.2 points and 5.1 assists during the impressive run. Moreover, the veteran point guard won a championship with Nick Nurse and the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

Perhaps Nurse and Lowry can rekindle their championship energy and help the 76ers win big during the summer of 2024. Philly fans certainly think so.

Lowry adds veteran presence to an already-solid Philly team. He looks to be a fine mentor to rapidly ascending guard Tyrese Maxey. In addition, Joel Embiid's absence makes room for Lowry to step in and rekindle his productivity.

Of course, there was no shortage of fans throwing shade at the move to sign him:

The criticisms may be harsh, but they are not baseless. Lowry is amid a down year, as he averages 8.2 points and 4.0 assists per game through 37 games. At 37 years old, he is not the same player he used to be. Nevertheless, he can still be useful to a high-aspiring Sixers team following his Hornets trade.

Philadelphia wants to make a deeper playoff run after being bounced from the conference semifinals three years in a row. Will Kyle Lowry push Philly over the hump?