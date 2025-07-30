The Dallas Cowboys have not advanced to the NFC Championship in nearly 30 years and continue to confront the same organizational issues, so it is very easy to slap a “culture problem” label on this franchise. While there are certainly issues owner Jerry Jones has failed to rectify over the last few decades, public perception of this squad would improve if it could fix one glaring weakness.

The Cowboys cannot stop the run. They have struggled to slow down opposing ball-carriers since 2020 and allowed the fourth-most rushing yards per game last season (137.1). Dallas must make strides in this crucial category if it is going to compete for a playoff berth. New defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who previously served as the team's linebackers coach and passing game coordinator in the 2010s, is tasked with finding a solution before training camp concludes.

Although scheme and fit are obviously integral when suppressing running backs, he believes one simple philosophy can make a dramatic difference.

“Teamwork,” Eberflus told reporters after Tuesday's practice, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. “It’s not just the inside guys, it’s not just the outside guys, it’s everybody. To have an elite run defense it’s gonna take everybody.

“One of my mentors, Coach Rod Marinelli, used to say, ‘No houseguests.’ And that’s true. That starts with, we’ll be a good tackling team when our corners tackle. That’s important. Because all the schemes nowadays make your corners tackle. Our guys will be a good tackling bunch. We work on that daily.”

Cowboys have much to work on this summer

Eberflus watched Marinelli lead a strong run defense for much of his tenure as Cowboys DC, and it sounds like he will apply some of the lessons learned during that time when addressing the defensive line this season. His plea for cohesion may sound like typical coach speak, but there is definitely merit to his words. Dallas specifically can benefit from such a message.

Considering the Cowboys have lacked both discipline and fundamental soundness during this uneven era of football, it is encouraging to hear Matt Eberflus emphasize tackling as an area of focus. Preventing the few extra yards that constitute back-breaking chunk plays is obviously the hallmark of any functional defense. It can also give Dallas a solid foundation to build upon over the course of the 2025-26 campaign.

The front office did not make any flashy moves to upgrade the team's leaky run defense, but it did bring in under-the-radar contributors who could potentially provide meaningful assistance. Despite logging a modest snap count last season, cornerback Kaiir Elam and linebacker Jack Sanborn each gave running backs a hard time. They posted 78.6 and 70.5 run defense grades, respectively, according to Pro Football Focus.

A healthy Micah Parsons could help, too. While pass-rushing is obviously what will likely make him one of the highest-paid defensive players in NFL history, the two-time First-Team All-Pro is competent in other categories as well. If one of the top stars in the franchise can set the tone, the Cowboys' run defense should be more effective.

Eberflus' mission to implement on-field unity remains a work-in-progress. Fans may not have the most faith in this man following his rough head coaching stint with the Chicago Bears, but he is approaching the defensive coordinator position with purpose and a clear understanding of what fuels modern D-Lines. Dallas has five weeks to put his vision into existence.