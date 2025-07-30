During the first five or so years of the Jim Harbaugh era, the Michigan football team was always one of the best teams in the Big Ten. However, the Wolverines could never get over the hump. They needed an elite quarterback, and they finally got one in JJ McCarthy. McCarthy exceeded every expectation and helped Michigan win three Big Ten titles and a national championship. Now, Sherrone Moore is hoping that he has his star QB in Bryce Underwood.

Bryce Underwood was the top player in the 2025 recruiting class, and he is now a member of the Michigan football team. He is expected to win the starting job as a true freshman, which is something that JJ McCarthy did not do.

Underwood and McCarthy are similar in some areas, but there are also a lot of differences. Sherrone Moore talked about one of the biggest recently.

“As far as pure size, it's way different, because he's 6-4, and he's 230 pounds now,” Moore said of Underwood during a recent appearance on the Cover 3 Podcast. “But mentality wise, pretty similar in the mentality of what they want to do and how they want to be. How they go about their business, pretty similar, and attacking things off the field and being great teammates, and both of them were loved by their teammates.”

McCarthy and Underwood both seem to have a similar approach to the game and the team, but their build and play styles are different. McCarthy was the best QB that Michigan has had in a long time, but Underwood possesses a lot of physical traits that raise his ceiling.

We haven’t seen Bryce Underwood play for the Michigan football team yet, but if he is anything like JJ McCarthy, Wolverines fans will love him. Michigan is beginning fall camp this week with the season right around the corner, and we will learn soon if Underwood wins the starting job.

