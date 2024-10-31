Tobias Harris exacted revenge on the Philadelphia 76ers in his return, tallying a double-double in a victory for the Detroit Pistons. It was his new team's first win of the season.

With 18 points and 14 rebounds on 8-18 shooting, Harris had a solid performance amid a sea of boos flowing down from the Wells Fargo Center stands every time he touched the ball. Harris is used to getting booed in Philadelphia, so hearing it as an opponent in his first game back didn’t overwhelm him one bit, according to Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire.

“I think it's funny, because for a lot of guys, they were like, looking at me, like, ‘Yo, you good?’ and I’m like, ‘Brother, I've been through this for a minute now, so, like, I already know what it is,’” Harris said, via Sixers Wire. “But it is an interesting experience, but overall, just a great game for us.”

Tobias Harris leads Pistons past 76ers in return to Philadelphia

Harris' 14 rebounds led the game while Cade Cunningham (22 points, seven assists, five rebounds) and Jaden Ivey (23 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals) powered the Detroit offense and Isaiah Stewart patrolled the paint, blocking three shots and tallying 11 rebounds. Tim Hardaway Jr. shot 5-7 from downtown on his way to 16 points.

When he suited up for the Sixers, Harris received plenty of boos. He still talked glowingly about his time in Philly but understood fully that a significant chunk of the fan base would always resent him. Philly fans grew to detest him because he often failed to deliver in big spots and was one of the highest-paid players on the team. So, he switched up his mindset towards the boos.

“I did thrive off of it,” Harris said, via Sixers Wire. “When I was here playing, that was something that was hard to play through, but tonight, I was like, ‘Let me just take a different approach to it and embrace it a little bit.’”

Although Harris' second stint with the Pistons didn’t get off to a very fun start, the first victory of the season was certainly a fun one to earn.