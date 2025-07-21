The Detroit Pistons made the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 season, and the franchise hopes to continue building momentum for deeper playoff runs in the future. It appears the club is done adding talent to the roster this offseason. However, the latest rumors are speculating the front office could trade Jaden Ivey during the 2025-26 campaign.

Ivey, who is coming off a broken fibula injury, is set to play the final year of his rookie contract. Due to his contract situation and play style not necessarily matching up with the Pistons' scheme, rumors suggest that Jaden Ivey could be on the trade block, according to insider Brett Siegel.

“One interesting name came up in some early trade chatter entering the 2025-26 season at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas: Jaden Ivey. Coming off his broken left fibula, Ivey is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and rival teams have questioned how well he fits into the image Detroit has built for itself.

“Whereas Cade Cunningham takes his time and attacks opponents at his own pace, Ivey is an up-tempo guard who utilizes speed and athleticism in his game.

Article Continues Below

“The Pistons, as a whole, aren't a team that pushes the pace, and they tend to move the ball around on offense instead of attacking in isolation sets like Ivey likes to do. Keep an eye on the Pistons seeking a big upgrade before the trade deadline and potentially including Ivey in said move.”

The 23-year-old guard is certainly a talented asset that teams around the league should be interested in. That's especially true for a club looking to play with a more up-tempo style of basketball. The Pistons could largely benefit in a Jaden Ivey trade as Detroit has an opportunity to find a player that better matches its playstyle.

Ivey played in 30 games last season before suffering a leg injury. He ended the season averaging 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 46.0% from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the three-point line.