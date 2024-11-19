The Philadelphia 76ers are in a tumultuous state right now. After starting the season 2-11, most recently losing to the Miami Heat because of a horrid second half, the team held a meeting and discussed what needs to change. According to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania, Tyrese Maxey challenged Joel Embiid to set a better example for the team as coaches and players both expressed a desire to be held accountable more.

The good news for the Sixers is that Maxey is about to return from a right hamstring strain, eventually assembling the star trio of himself, Embiid and Paul George for the first time. Charania writes that Maxey “[is] expected to make his return this week, either Wednesday in Memphis or Friday at home against the Brooklyn Nets.”

Maxey was originally thought to return closer to Thanksgiving — the 76ers host the Houston Rockets the day prior — but will seemingly be able to return sooner.

Tyrese Maxey nearing return as 76ers season starts to go off the rails

The 76ers have been one of the absolute worst offenses in the league and an uncompetitive team late in games through their first 13 contests of the 2024-25 season. Even when they have managed to have two of their stars on the court, the results have not been very promising.

Embiid and George are still probably going to be rested in games throughout the season. However, Maxey's return gives them a huge boost whether they are in the lineup or not. Plus, as he displayed in the events from Charania's story, he's a vital leader on the veteran-laden Sixers. His close relationship with Embiid enabled him to challenge the face of the franchise.

As of this writing, the Sixers are tied with the Washington Wizards for the worst record in the Eastern Conference. They need to start turning things around now. Everyone from the stars to the role players to the coaches must be better.