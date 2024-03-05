The Philadelphia 76ers will be without star guard Tyrese Maxey as they face the Brooklyn Nets.
In the 76ers' last game, Maxey hit his head on the leg of Dallas Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr. He was removed from the game but eventually came back in to help Philly seal a road win. After the game, he said that he was okay and even joked about how fast he was trying to go on the play.
According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Tyrese Maxey has been experiencing concussion-like symptoms and will head back to Philadelphia while the 76ers face the Nets at Barclays Center. Even though he was cleared by doctors both during the game vs. the Mavs and after, Maxey will miss his sixth game of the season.
The 76ers will also continue to be without Joel Embiid, De'Anthony Melton and Robert Covington. Cam Payne (illness) and KJ Martin (right ankle impingement) are listed as questionable on the NBA injury report. The Sixers are on a back-to-back and will face the Grizzlies in Philly the day after their matchup with the Nets.
Tobias Harris will be thrust into an even bigger role as the 76ers' lead option. He has bounced back from a brutal slump and should be able to continue playing well against a middling Nets squad. Philly will need him to as the Eastern Conference playoff picture starts to form.
Brooklyn will miss some key contributors, too. Lonnie Walker IV is listed as questionable due to a left ankle sprain while Ben Simmons (left lower back nerve impingement), Cam Thomas (right ankle/midfoot sprain), Day'Ron Sharpe (right wrist contusion) and Dariq Whitehead (left shin stress reaction) have been ruled out.