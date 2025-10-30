The Philadelphia 76ers have been off to a surprising 4-0 start to the 2025-26 season, and a big reason for that is standout rookie VJ Edgecombe. While there is plenty of season left to be played, Edgecombe is the early frontrunner for the league’s Rookie of the Year Award. And while Edgecombe has been generating headlines on the court, he’s making headlines off the court as well with a recent championship prediction for the 76ers.

During a recent appearance on ESPN, VJ Edgecombe made a prediction that the 76ers would win the championship this year, however there was a major catch to that claim.

“With Big Fella [Joel Embiid] back out there, I think we’re gonna win the chip if you ask me,” Edgecombe said. “I don’t care what anyone else got to say though.”

It certainly is a bold claim considering health has not been on Embiid’s side throughout his career. But he has played in three of the 76ers’ four games so far at just about 21 minutes per game. He’s averaging 16.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists with splits of 45.9 percent shooting from the field, 37.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 69.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Embiid was able to make his return to the court this season after battling a knee injury last year that required surgery.

But if the 76ers are to win the NBA championship this season, Edgecombe himself will surely be a huge reason why. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Edgecombe has been off to a strong start to his NBA career.

He’s appeared in all four games so far, and all starts, at a little over 40 minutes per game. He’s averaging 22.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 47.1 percent shooting from the field, 42.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.