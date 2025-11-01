On Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers met against the Boston Celtics for already the second time this season; their first meeting came on their season opener, with Philly outlasting Boston in a back-and-forth affair, 117-116. The 76ers, in NBA Cup action, looked to keep their undefeated start going, but they did not have enough in the end, as the Celtics survived a late-game onslaught from them to grab a 109-108 win — with Joel Embiid missing a game-winning three-point attempt in the end.

Embiid has been on a minutes restriction all season long, as he's still rounding into form after a long battle with knee injuries. But the 76ers star remains a productive scorer — finishing with 20 points despite the loss to the Celtics — and a powerful irritant. During the 76ers and Celtics' clash, Embiid drew the ire of noted Boston sports diehard fan Bill Simmons for his continued foul-baiting ways.

“Nobody gets more ludicrous calls than Embiid – literally no one. He’s the only guy who can kick his legs out on a three, kick someone in the nuts and then shoot 3 free throws. It’s hilarious. Never change NBA,” Simmons wrote on his official account on X (formerly Twitter).

Embiid's foul-drawing ways haven't yet returned to how it was during his heyday. But the 76ers star is such a force on offense, that even though he's noticeably slower to start the year, he commands so much attention on the defensive end.

No one can blame Embiid for exaggerating contact; if it works, then it works. He shot seven free throws on Friday and made them all. But alas, the one shot that would have mattered the most, he missed. Simmons and the Celtics have to be very happy to hand the 76ers their first defeat of the new campaign.

76ers on an upward trajectory

There was so much uncertainty surrounding the 76ers entering the 2025-26 season. Embiid's health is always a major question mark, while Paul George underwent knee surgery in the offseason.

However, Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and Quentin Grimes have been great to start the year. Maxey and Edgecombe, in particular, have combined for some electric scoring performances to begin the year.

But with Embiid playing his way into peak form and George about to make his season debut in a short while, there is plenty of room for the 76ers to improve. Their next game is on Sunday, when they take on the hapless Brooklyn Nets on the road.