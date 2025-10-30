The Philadelphia 76ers are off to a scorching 4-0 start, powered by their explosive backcourt duo of Tyrese Maxey and rookie sensation VJ Edgecombe. Charles Barkley isn't worried about the basketball, though. Instead, he's got questions about Edgecombe's interior design.

During a recent ESPN segment, Barkley took a hilarious shot at the No. 3 pick after noticing his bare apartment walls during the interview. The Hall of Famer then turned to Maxey, suggesting the veteran should step up and help his young teammate furnish his place.

“You know, my question is for you. You got paid, and you earned it. Why don't you buy the young guy up some stuff to put on his d**n wall?” Barkley asked. “Because you got all these nice as paintings. He got just regular white walls. Come on, man. If you're going to be a vet lead by example, man, buy that man something to put on the wall.”

“Thank you, Chuck,” the rookie responded, clearly enjoying the banter.

Maxey defended himself by pointing out that Edgecombe isn't exactly struggling financially.

“Listen, let me tell you something. Number three pick, number three pick,” Maxey fired back. “He got Adidas on his chest. They gon' make sure he alright, I'm telling you. Everything else. I got him though. I got, he know I got him.”

The playful exchange highlights the chemistry between the 76ers' dynamic backcourt duo. Edgecombe has delivered on the court from day one, dropping 34 points in his debut against Boston. That performance ranked third all-time for a rookie's first game, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain and Frank Selvy. Through four games, he's averaging 22.3 points while leading the league's rookie ladder.

His four-year rookie contract is worth roughly $50.4 million, with a first-year salary of $11.1 million. Add in his Adidas endorsement deal that Maxey mentioned, and the walls will likely stay bare by choice, not budget.

For now, Edgecombe's walls can stay bare. At this rate, he'll have plenty of accolades to decorate them soon enough.