The New Orleans Pelicans fell to a 2-7 record on Saturday after suffering a 126-119 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. It's looking like it's going to be a long season, as the club is experiencing a slow start. However, the future might be incredibly bright, as Hall of Fame power forward Tim Duncan is apparently a huge fan of Derik Queen.

During the broadcast of Saturday's game, Antonio Daniels revealed that Duncan had texted him praising the Pelicans' rookie center. With the legendary Spurs forward in attendance at the contest, he seemingly walked away from the arena impressed by Queen.

“Right now, I'm sitting here with my phone in my hand, and Tim Duncan just sent me a text about Derik Queen,” said Daniels. “He said, ‘Man, I really like Queen guy.' Me too, bro! Me too!”

Antonio Daniels during the broadcast: "Tim Duncan just sent me a text… he said 'man I really like that [Derik] Queen guy' pic.twitter.com/LRJbwjbku2 — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 20-year-old rookie center has flashed potential early in his career. He ended Saturday's game against the Spurs with 13 points, eight assists, and five rebounds in 25 minutes of play. Derik Queen is playing as a playmaking center, as he led the Pelicans in assists in that contest.

His performance was noticeable, as Queen seemed to be the cog of the machine for the Pelicans' offense. Despite the loss, New Orleans can at least feel good about the future, as this is just the beginning of Derik Queen's career.

If he continues playing like that, then head coach Willie Green may have to give Queen more playing time. Through nine games of play, Derik Queen is averaging 8.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 76.7% from the free throw line.

We'll see Queen and his team in action again on Monday. They'll be taking on the Phoenix Suns in what will be a road game for the Pelicans.