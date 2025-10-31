The 2025 NBA Draft gave us Cooper Flagg as the consensus No. 1 pick headed to the Dallas Mavericks, but just one week into the season, it's VJ Edgecombe who's rewriting the Rookie of the Year script. While Flagg battles inconsistency on a struggling Mavericks squad, the No. 3 pick has the Philadelphia 76ers undefeated and himself at the top of the rookie ladder.

The former Baylor star is averaging 22.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while shooting 47.1% from the field and a scorching 42.9% from three-point range through four games.

ClutchPoints' NBA Insider Brett Siegel made the case in his overreaction piece analyzing all 30 NBA teams' first week, declaring Edgecombe the clear Rookie of the Year favorite over Flagg. Beyond being Philadelphia's second-best performer behind Tyrese Maxey, Edgecombe has emerged as the runaway candidate for the award. At this rate, it's tough to see anyone else walking away with the trophy.

VJ Edgecombe's historic debut sets the tone

The gap between Edgecombe and Flagg became clear on opening night. Both rookies debuted on October 22, but their performances couldn't have been more different. Edgecombe exploded for 34 points in Philadelphia's 117-116 road win at the Boston Celtics, notching the third-most points in NBA debut history.

He shot 13-of-26 from the field and logged 42 minutes in the comeback victory. Meanwhile, Flagg managed just 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting in Dallas's 92-125 home loss to the San Antonio Spurs, though he did grab 10 rebounds.

Edgecombe's debut broke Allen Iverson's franchise record for most points by a 76ers rookie in their first game. He also set the NBA record for most points in the first quarter of a debut with 14, surpassing LeBron James's mark from 2003.

The performance wasn't a fluke either. Edgecombe has sustained his production through four games, proving he belongs in the conversation as one of the league's most impactful rookies regardless of draft position.

While Edgecombe's dominance grabs the headlines, it's only the beginning of Flagg's problems. The real issues run much deeper than one rookie outplaying another.

The challenges stacking up against Cooper Flagg

The narrative surrounding Flagg's slow start overlooks a crucial point. His struggles have less to do with his talent and more to do with the circumstances he's walked into. From day one, the conditions for success simply haven't been there.

Being the No. 1 overall pick puts pressure on any rookie to perform immediately. Flagg has that pressure multiplied because Dallas traded away Luka Doncic to get Anthony Davis. Many fans see that trade as the front office tanking to get a shot at Flagg in the draft. So now every time Flagg struggles, people question whether giving up Luka was worth it.

The team isn't giving him much room to grow either. Dallas brought in Klay Thompson to play alongside Davis with championship expectations. They're not in development mode.

Article Continues Below

Making matters worse is the role Dallas has been forced to give him. With Kyrie Irving out following ACL surgery, the Mavericks have been deploying Flagg as a point guard for stretches of games. They're asking a 6-9 forward who spent his college career playing off the ball to suddenly run an NBA offense and orchestrate plays. That's not what he did at Duke, and the results show it every time he's put in a guard position.

The contrast with Edgecombe's situation couldn't be starker. The 76ers are giving him 40 minutes a game to showcase his strengths without forcing him into uncomfortable situations. He plays his natural wing position alongside Tyrese Maxey, similar to what he did at Baylor. When you're allowed to play your game, production follows naturally.

The situation explains why Flagg is struggling, but the production gap between him and Edgecombe makes the race look even more lopsided.

Does the Rookie of the Year race seem already over?

Looking at the numbers through five games, it's hard to argue otherwise. Flagg is averaging 13.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 41.0% from the field and 26.7% from three. Those aren't bad numbers for a rookie, but they're not ROY numbers either.

His worst performance came on October 27 against the Oklahoma City Thunder when he scored just 2 points on 1-of-9 shooting. While he bounced back with 22 points against the Toronto Raptors, the inconsistency is alarming for a player expected to dominate from day one.

The shooting splits tell the real story. Edgecombe is knocking down 42.9% from three-point range on high volume, making him a legitimate threat at all three levels. Flagg's 26.7% from deep suggests he's forcing shots and hasn't yet adjusted to NBA spacing.

Beyond the raw stats, Edgecombe plays with a confidence and poise that Flagg hasn't shown. He looks like a veteran in a rookie's body, making the right reads and closing games in crunch time. That maturity matters when voters fill out their ballots.

Dallas fans can point to the tough situation and growing pains all they want. But the award is about rookies’ on-court performance that season, not potential or circumstances. Right now, Edgecombe is producing at an elite level while Flagg searches for consistency in an environment that isn't set up for his success.

It's only been the start of the season, and nothing is set in stone yet. But if both rookies continue on their current paths, Edgecombe's performance is leaning heavily toward him taking home the prize. Flagg has time to turn things around, but for now, Philadelphia's rookie is controlling the narrative.