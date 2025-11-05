If you're shaking your head every time you hear someone shouting “6-7,” you're not alone. It has gotten too far and might further bury the brain-rotting humankind to the depths of the earth. Just ask Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr.

The 76ers visited the Chicago Bulls at United Center on Tuesday. Before the tipoff, Benny the Bull, Chicago's mascot, tried to troll the 76ers by suggesting they rebrand themselves as the 67ers, referencing the latest meme.

Oubre approached Benny the Bull and kicked the latter's presentation.

Hear me out…6️⃣-7️⃣ers 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3fbMECcziy — Benny (@bennythebull) November 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

To be clear, it was all in good fun. Or was it?

To the uninformed, mainly those who are too busy taking their medicines for back pain and arthritis, the term “6-7” is an internet slang widely popular among kids these days. It is supposedly largely nonsensical and has no fixed meaning. The humor of it is hinged on its vagueness or randomness.

TBH, we're not exactly even sure about that. But that's what AI said.

Article Continues Below

It added that “6-7” is also linked to the NBA, with the term gaining traction through fan-made video edits of Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball, who stands 6-foot-7.

With all that intellectual discussion aside, the 76ers lost a heartbreaker to the Bulls, 113-111. Chicago center Nikola Vucevic buried a three-pointer with 3.2 seconds left in the game. Philadelphia guard Quentin Grimes had the chance to be the hero, but his three-pointer missed as time expired.

The Sixers, who got guard Jared McCain back from a thumb injury, fell to 5-2, while the Bulls improved to 6-1.

Tyrese Maxey had 39 points, five rebounds, five assists, and three blocks in a losing effort, while Joel Embiid added 20 points, six rebounds, three steals, and four blocks. Oubre contributed 18 points, two steals, and two blocks.

No one had with 67 points.